Triple H Gives Update on Pec Injury Ahead of WrestleMania 35 Match

Back in November Triple H teamed up with Shawn Michaels one last time as D-Generation X to take on The Undertaker and Kane in the main event of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. But even though “The Game” was in the best physical shape of the four veterans, he wound up tearing his pectoral muscle early in the match and wound up requiring surgery once he was back in the United States. Many fans were worried that the injury would keep him out of WrestleMania, but by late January he had been cleared to start training again. Sunday’s No Holds Barred match against Batista at WrestleMania 35 will mark his first match since the injury, and he admitted in an interview with ESPN this week that he isn’t 100% sure how well the pec will hold up.

“I went from a month ago thinking, ‘Oh, this is — I’m going to have an easy year this year, I just go watch the Hall of Fame and then I get to work behind the scenes at [Wrestle]Manias.’ It will be easy,” he said. “Then, Vince tells me I’m in the Hall of Fame … and then next thing [I know], I’m working at WrestleMania. So I got busy quick,”

“Vince came to me (in February) and told me, ‘I need you to be in WrestleMania this year.’ And I was like, ‘Really? Because I haven’t been cleared to train yet even — I don’t know that I’m going to make that.’ Batista and I had this conversation a while ago about trying to do this … then I had to call him and go, ‘Dude, I tore my pec and I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll see.’ To this day, I’m still … I’m going to get in the ring next Sunday, and you and I will both find out at the same time whether my pec will hold on,” he added. “I got cleared up to perform, and my training is good and I feel good. But until you get in there, lifting dumbbells and getting hit by Batista are two totally different things. So I’ll see how it goes, but I feel good and I’m excited to get in there. And at this point in my career, I don’t ever want to make it sound like it’s not as big as it is, but at this point in my career, it’s all gravy.”

The bout will mark Batista’s first match since 2014. An extra stipulation was later added that if Triple H loses, he will be forced to retire as an in-ring competitor.

