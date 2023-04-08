Triple H Reveals Return of WWE Draft on SmackDown

It's been a rollercoaster of a week for WWE, as the company announced it would be sold to UFC parent company Endeavor. The Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania also offered up some interesting surprises, including Brock Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes, though many were more preoccupied with Vince McMahon being back in Gorilla and on the headset during the episode. Triple H announced that he would be appearing on tonight's SmackDown, and wondered what his message to fans would be. Triple H answered that question on tonight's SmackDown, and his message was all about the future. Triple H revealed that the WWE Draft is happening, and it's happening soon.

Triple H started out by saying "I can tell ya, as long as there's breath in my body that will never get old. I know yo've already been here for a while but welcome to SmackDown. And let me just say that there is nothing in the world like WrestleMania. Where the greatest athletes from around the world come to make history on the grandest stage of them all at a place where hearts are broken, and dreams are fulfilled."

"And this year WrestleMania 39 exceeded all expectations. It's an event where record setting millions of fans watch and fans packed into Sofi Stadium for two nights, breaking every WWE record that we have," Triple H said. "From viewership to attendance to a gross of 21.6 million, to sales, to sponsorship, to merchandise. If there's a record, you name it, we broke it. Including on digital almost a billion views this week alone."

"But as great as WrestleMania was, it is now behind us, and we now look to the future. And that is why I'm out here. To talk about the future, are you ready? I said are you ready! Because I want to tell you that just in a few short weeks, it's once again time for the WWE Draft!"

"A night that changes the future for every superstar in the back, and this year the draft will be bigger than ever before, with every single superstar eligible for the draft. And I promise you this, when it is all said and done, this year's draft will truly change the game," Triple H said. That's when Triple H introduced the brand new SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. "And speaking of changing the game, let me introduce you to somebody who is doing just that. Fresh off her win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, please welcome the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley!" Ripley then came out with Judgement Day to address the crowd.

Triple H did say that every superstar is eligible, but does that means stars from NXT are available to be drafted too? We'll have to wait and see, but the rosters could use a refresh, and it's the perfect time for the Draft to take place.

What did you think of Triple H's comments? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!