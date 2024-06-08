Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Announced for Clash at the Castle

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are officially headed to Glasgow, Scotland for Clash at the Castle! The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will defend their titles in a triple threat, meaning they don't have to be pinned to lose. Their opponents -- Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn -- have been determined to defeat the seemingly unconquerable champions.

While Baszler and Stark previously won a #1 Contender's Match, the titles slipped through their fingers on WWE Raw just a few weeks later. Fyre and Dawn, however, have never faced the tag team and have made that abundantly clear. The four women attempted to pull a fast ones on the champions after their successful title defense against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Cargill and Belair recovered though and ended up standing tall over the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and Baszler and Stark.

Who's Competing at WWE Clash at the Castle?

This year's Clash lineup features three matches with hometown talent. Fyre and Dawn are both from Glasgow where the show is set to take place while Drew McIntyre and Piper Niven -- who will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Women's Championship -- are also Scottish born. Elsewhere, Sami Zayn will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable who has sworn that this will end if Zayn agrees to face him again. It seems probable that the Alpha Academy will turn on Gable here as they become increasingly more upset with his actions as of late.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles was made official for Clash on WWE SmackDown. Last week, Styles faked his retirement to bait Rhodes into paying his respects toward him. He, along with The OC, then beat the Undisputed WWE Champion right in the middle of the ring. When SmackDown opened tonight, Rhodes and Styles were spotted backstage exchanging heated words and a fired up Rhodes made his way to the ring, beckoning his rival to join him. The two may have faced off just a few weeks ago at WWE Backlash, but this one has all the potential to top it.

Clash at the Castle takes place Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. EST live on Peacock for residents of the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. For those attending the Premium Live Event on Friday, June 14, WWE will host a completely free event at 4 p.m. local time in Glasgow at SEC Centre Hall. Though there are currently no WWE Superstars advertised for the show, past kick-off's have included some of the biggest stars in WWE -- Belair, CM Punk, Rhodes, The Rock, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, to name a few.