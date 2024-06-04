WWE Raw: Sami Zayn Agrees To Defend Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle

WWE's next PLE Clash at the Castle is already upon us. With just a week to go until the big show in Glasgow, Scotland, another match has seemingly been made official. Sami Zayn, who won the Intercontinental Championship back at WrestleMania 40 against Gunther, has been feuding with The Alpha Academy -- more specifically Chad Gable -- for weeks.

At King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, Zayn defended the title at his first PLE since winning. In that match, the odds were definitely stacked against him as he faced off against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable. Though Zayn walked out victorious that night, he will now have to go one-on-one with Gable at Clash at the Castle.

On WWE Raw, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa and Otis addressed Zayn on behalf of Gable. He made it clear in his notes that for all of this torment to end, Gable wants his rematch. Zayn then agreed to face Gable as long as it's true all of this will be put to an end. Gable then attacks the champion from behind and the other members of the group clearly detest their stablemate.

Gable barks orders at them like he has been for weeks, and Otis' confliction continues. He's not sure what to do, but after Gable pushes Zayn into him and he bumps Maxxine and Tozawa onto the floor, he goes after Zayn. It's clear that Otis is nearing his breaking point, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him turn on Gable during the show.

What Matches Are on the WWE Clash at the Castle Card?

So far there are only two confirmed matches, which include two hometown favorites. Piper Niven and Drew McIntyre will both get title shots in an effort to bring a championship back home to Scotland. Niven will go up against Bayley in her third title defense since becoming Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre, meanwhile, looks to get revenge for the World Heavyweight Championship being taken from him at Mania by Damian Priest who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The last time McIntyre was part of Clash at the Castle, he had a championship match against Roman Reigns. He was the odds on favorite to win, but of course Reigns continued his reign of dominance (no pun intended). McIntyre is on the run of his career with this new heel persona, so him finally getting the win that's been building for months would be the perfect pay off to the show.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and Clash at the Castle.