Trish Stratus and Lita Now Teaming Up at WWE Evolution

It’s quite possible that without the Hall of Fame careers of Trish Stratus and Lita, WWE’s Evolution would have never manifested. So it’s only fitting that they are now set to combine forces for the October 28 event.

Originally, Stratus was set to go one-on-one with Alexa Bliss and Lita would meet Mickie James at the all women’s pay-per-view. However after James and Bliss spent an entire segment taunting Stratus, a fight was on the verge of breaking out. But before first could be thrown, James proposed a tag match at Evolution. Within seconds, Lita’s music hit and the Chicago crowd erupted. Lita and Stratus went on to clean the ring of Bliss and James like it was 2002.

Later on, Michael Cole confirmed what was obvious: Stratus and Lita will officially team up against Bliss and Rousey at Evolution.

