UFC 246: Tim Elliott Survives Knock Out and Keeps Fighting in Impressive Bout

All eyes in the fighting world are on UFC 246 in eager anticipation for Conor McGregor vs. Daniel “Cowboy” Cerrone, but one fight in the preliminaries just shocked everyone after a crushing blow in the first round. But the strike that could have caused stoppage in the first round was just the opening salvo in an exciting bout between Tim Elliott and Askar Askarov, and the fight continued to the scoring table. It was a shocking punch that caused T-Mobile Arena to erupt, and an exciting moment in the prelims for the latest event in Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Just two minutes into the first round, Askarov connected with a flurry of jabs to Elliott’s face, seemingly knocking the fighter out temporarily.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elliott stayed on his feet but wobbled a bit, and Askarov took him down to the mat. Check out the clip below!

Elliott earned a lot of praise for his performance in the bout, as the mullet-styled fighter was able to survive the round and last til the final bell. Unfortunately only succeeded in prolonging the inevitable, as he ended up losing to Askarov in the end.

Askarov won the bout by unanimous decision, improving to 11-0-1 in his career. Elliott’s record now sits at 15-10-1.

UFC 246 is available to purchase on ESPN+.

Cover photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images