YouTuber Jake Paul Tries to Draw UFC's Conor McGregor Into a Fight With a $50 Million Offer

YouTuber Jake Paul has repeatedly tried to book a boxing match between himself and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, and now he's trying to use some serious cash to back it up. Paul uploaded a video on Monday night while sitting next to a giant fake check made out to McGregor, stating "My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. Fifty million dollars, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered, but you're scared to fight me. You're ducking me because you're scared to lose to a f— YouTuber."

Paul also took a shot at how McGregor's next UFC fight was against Dustin Poirer (booked for this coming January at UFC 257). UFC president Dana White has repeatedly told TMZ Sports that the fight won't be happening.

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f—ing YouTube videos."

White responded to the latest post by telling the outlet "I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out." Within hours the clip already had 1.2 million views.

Paul holds a 2-0 boxing record, recently defeating former NBA star Nate Robin with a second-round KO in late November.

Paul's brother, Logan, recently announced he'll be facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in May.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ back in mid-November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"