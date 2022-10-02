Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Will Referee WWE's Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules 2022

WWE announced on Saturday night that former UFC Heavyweight Champion and noted pro wrestling fan Daniel Cormier will be at next Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The show will feature the main roster debut of the Fight Pit Match, which will have Cormier serving as referee as Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins battle it out. The match can only be one via knockout or submission, which puts extra emphasis on the referee deciding when the brutal match is finally over.

Cormier has been in talks with WWE in the past, mostly in regards to doing some commentary work (a role he has since transitioned to in the UFC since his MMA retirement). He also confirmed back in July that the two sides discussed him working with The Creed Brothers down in NXT.

"I actually talked to them quite a bit," Cormier said on a live Twitter Spaces event back in July. "I'm friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I've got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the NXT Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I've been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work. It's something that I really do want to do."

