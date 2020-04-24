UFC to Host Fights Without Crowds in May

✖

Looks like WWE and AEW aren't the only promotions who will be battling it out in front of an audience of zero, as UFC just announced it will start holding crowd-less events in Florida. Kicking off with May 9th with UFC 249, the event and two other events will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, while the other two events will follow on May 13th and May 16th respectively. These will be closed to the public, with only essential personnel on hand to put on the event. UFC President Dan White thanked Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on helping to make this happen, as well as Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham.

“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans, “White said. “I want to give a big thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards, as well our media partners including ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to fans. My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events.”

“As we move step-by-step on the path toward economic recovery, we are proud to host these UFC events at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena,” Curry said. “The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+. With Jacksonville continuing to outpace other cities and regions, we are excited to continue to lead as host to these world-class, international sports entertainment organizations.”

“Florida’s State Commission and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation have been in continued coordination with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to identify options for bringing the UFC to Florida for upcoming events,” Cunningham said. “Florida welcomes the UFC to the Sunshine State, and our commission stands ready to sanction the events to be held on May 9, 13 and 16. Health and safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all individuals who are helping to make these events possible. With this triple date feature of UFC events coming in May, Florida is continuing to build a strong collaboration with UFC that sets the foundation for more opportunities that we hope UFC will choose to host in our state in the months to come.”

UFC 249 will feature Ferguson vs Gaethje, and prelims will hit ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET, while the main pay-per-view will start at 10 pm ET.

What do you think of UFC's decision to fight with no crowds? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.