Watch: Undertaker Ignites Crowd at WWE MSG Show

Madison Square Garden is hallowed ground for WWE and its Superstars—especially if the Undertaker is around.

Over the weekend, The Deadman participated in his third WWE match of 2018 when he teamed up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Elias. Knowing that Taker is an eternal attraction, WWE built anticipation by keeping him out of the match. By the time he was tagged in, the Manhattan crowd detonated.

WWE released up-close footage of The Undertaker’s in-ring storm as he dismantled all of his foes, but mostly Kevin Owens. The intimate camera angle combined with the glee of the crowd makes for the perfect example of why wrestling can be so awesome.

Despite being 54-years old, Undertaker is having one of his most active runs in WWE in quite some time. Rumors have him getting another big match for SummerSlam, but at this moment, no specifics are available.

However, we know we’ll see Taker ride again in October when he takes on Triple H at WWE’s Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Austrailia.

WWE®’S BIGGEST STARS COME TO AUSTRALIA FOR SUPER SHOW-DOWN ON OCTOBER 6 MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2018 – In partnership with TEG Dainty, WWE will return to Australia with WWE Super Show-Down, a historic event taking placeat the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, October 6, 2018, featuring the largest roster of WWE Superstars and Legends ever to appear in the country. Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down will go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10 am AEST via ticketek.com.au. An exclusive Telstra Thanks pre-sale for customers starts this Friday, June 22 at 12noon AEST and is open until Tuesday, June 26 at 10pm AEST. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. The eventwill stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world. Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will be able to see The Undertaker™ take on Triple H™ for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars including John Cena™, Ronda Rousey™, Shane McMahon™, Seth Rollins™, Roman Reigns™, Shawn Michaels™, Randy Orton™, Nia Jax™, AJ Styles™, Charlotte Flair™, Daniel Bryan™, The Miz™, Sasha Banks™, Alexa Bliss™, Big Show™, Bray Wyatt™, Australian tag team Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce of The IIconics™ and many more*.

It certainly feels like Taker is building up for a final match at WrestleMania 35. Earlier this year news broke that WWE intended on using him up to 5 times in 2018 and he’s well on his way to achieving that number. A SummerSlam match is likely, as is a cameo at Survivor Series. Given his career started at the November pay-per-view it would fit if it ended there, too. But WWE and Taker may not be able to deny the appeal of WrestleMania.