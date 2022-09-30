Vice TV Developing a Vince McMahon Documentary

A Vince McMahon documentary is in the works. As reported by PWInsider, Vice TV is "currently in the process" of creating a new documentary about the former WWE Chairman. It is said that this documentary will cover McMahon's career as well as his retirement from his corporate positions this past summer. It won't take long for fans to check this new Vince McMahon-centered project out, as PWInsider has confirmed that it will air in October. PWInsider noted that Vice TV "did not return a request for comment" earlier this week.

The professional wrestling documentary game is nothing new for Vice TV. The channel has aired Dark Side of the Ring since 2019, a docuseries that spotlights controversial events from the world of professional wrestling. That series has aired for three seasons, with the last new episode coming in May 2021.

"It's not something I can quite answer yet, but it's not ... We're definitely thinking about more Dark Side of the Ring," series co-creator Jason Eisener told ComicBook.com when discussing the series' future. "It's definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future. But right now, we're gearing up for Tales From The Territories to come out ... But yeah, there's going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me."

It's currently unclear whether Eisener and Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Evan Husner will be involved with this Vince McMahon documentary.

McMahon was the subject of headlines throughout the summer due to an alleged misconduct investigation. These allegations culminated in McMahon first stepping down from his positions as WWE Chairman and CEO and retiring altogether shortly after.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervour, dedication, and passion as always," McMahon wrote in his retirement statement.

It's worth noting that Netflix has reportedly abandoned its plans to produce a McMahon docuseries. The streaming giant put the project on hold in the midst of the investigation and was reportedly axed completely this past August.

"Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said 'that s--t's out of here,'" Fightful's Denise Salcedo reported last month. "Another source indicated that the project was already 'deep' in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me."

