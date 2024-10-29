Vince McMahon Working on First Post-WWE Venture: Report

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could be on his way to starting up a new entertainment venture in the midst of several legal woes. McMahon officially resigned from the company this January following his initial retirement that led to him eventually forcing his way back in on the Board of Directors.

McMahon isn’t only dealing with the Janel Grant civil suit that names several WWE personnel including McMahon who allegedly sexually exploited and trafficked Ms. Grant. The “ring boy” scandal has come back into light following the Mr. McMahon Netflix documentary series, with several people coming forward about alleged abuse.

However, it appears McMahon isn’t too worried about the stains on his image as he’s reportedly partnering with several former WWE employees to launch a new entertainment hub company.

The report comes from PWInsider who state that the product would have an emphasis on developing and producing television and film. Brad Blum and Kristen Prouty are reportedly two of the names attached, though their roles in the company remain undisclosed. While McMahon no longer has a majority stake in the WWE, he is still currently holding onto roughly eight million of his TKO shares, equivalent to less than 5% of the company. He liquidated a significant portion of his shares upon his departure.

Grant recently issued a “stay” in the lawsuit — a ruling that will temporarily (or indefinitely) pause legal proceedings to preserve status quo while further court action is taken. In this instance, it was to allow for a thorough federal investigation to be conducted. The “stay” expires in December. John Laurinaitis, former WWE Head of Talent Relations, was also named in the suit and despite initially claiming he was a victim of McMahon, he walked his comments back and filed to fight the allegations together.

Outside of appearing in the Netflix docuseries which was mostly filmed prior to the news about Grant and voicing his disapproval of his portrayal, McMahon has remained relatively quiet publicly. There were rumors that McMahon was working on fighting back against Netflix with his own series, but those were quickly shut down.

The documentary isn’t necessarily for the seasoned wrestling fan as it chronicles McMahon’s beginnings as the heir to WWE which he helped turn into a media juggernaut across several decades while vaguely going over the many scandals that have plagued the company. It features testimonies and interviews with John Cena, The Rock, McMahon’s two children Stephanie and Shane McMahon; Paul “Triple H” Levesque, McMahon’s son-in-law; Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, among others.