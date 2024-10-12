Watch WWE’s Jey Uso Make Surprise Return After SmackDown, What Does It Mean For The Bloodline?

While Kevin Owens was probably the name heard most throughout WWE SmackDown thanks to all the chaos he caused, he was closely followed by one Main Event Jey Uso. That’s perhaps more impressive given that Jey’s name was actually never said out loud, but he was referenced multiple times throughout the evening as Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso attempted to take on Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline. Jey never showed up on TV, but those who stuck around after SmackDown went off air did in fact see Jey Uso in the building, as he came out to face Bron Breakker. You can watch that video right here (via Tribal Wrestling.

Bron and Jey have been feuding for a bit now, and Breakker wanted a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship Jey defeated him for previously. Bron was part of a Speed match that took place after SmackDown, but then he called out Jey too. Some probably figured Jey wasn’t there due to everything that transpired earlier in the show, but Jey was backstage the whole time and came out to confront Breakker.

What This Means for The Bloodline Reunion

So knowing that Jey was in the building the whole time provides even more intrigue for the current Bloodline storyline, even if the real reason is simply that superstars have dark matches on different brands on a regular basis. That said, WWE is doing a lot of this more organic style of storytelling these days, so perhaps this is something they will blend into the ongoing saga with Reigns and Jimmy.

Those who watched this week’s SmackDown know that early in the night Jimmy and Roman had a pleasant reunion in the ring, but also discussed some harsh truths, including the fact that Reigns is a Chief without much of a Tribe. Jimmy said they needed help, and brought up “him” without saying his name, but everyone knew that was Jey, as the Yeet chants kicked into gear almost immediately. That was still a no-go for Reigns, who said “No Yeet”, but his opinion might have changed by the end of the night.

A Beatdown

That’s because Jimmy had his one-on-one match against Sikoa later in the night, and while he held his own throughout, he couldn’t overcome the constant interference from the rest of The Bloodline. After Sikoa’s win, the whole group started attacking Jimmy, and that drew out Reigns. Reigns hit Fatu with a Superman Punch and then threw out Tonga and hit a Superman Punch on Tonga Loa and then another on a returning Tonga, clearing the ring.

That left Reigns alone against Sikoa, but soon Fatu was back in and the numbers game was too much even for Reigns. Fatu knocked out Reigns in the corner and then hit a returning Jimmy Uso, with Fatu following it up with a moonsault. Reigns and Jimmy were both knocked to the mat and beaten down, but that wasn’t enough for Sikoa. The Bloodline then held Reigns as Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike, leaving the Tribal Chief reeling in the ring.

As The Bloodline leaves Jimmy can be seen talking to Reigns, and you can see him saying ‘we need him Uce”. Reigns is still trying to regroup after getting a Spike to the throat so he doesn’t answer, but Jimmy is making a convincing argument, and Reigns seems to be coming around to Jimmy’s stance on it.

When Does Jey Encounter Roman?

With Jey’s return after the show went off air, in the storyline this would seem to indicate that Jey was in the back for the entire attack and didn’t come to help. There’s a chance he didn’t see it obviously, but it would also make sense if he did and just decided not to involve himself with anything to do with The Bloodline. Jey fought so hard to separate himself from not only The Bloodline but even SmackDown at one point just to get away from it all, so it’s actually pretty understandable.

That said, Jey would likely at least hear Jimmy out, and depending on if Reigns was actually on board and sporting his new more cordial attitude, perhaps it would be enough to gain the new Intercontinental Champ’s help against Sikoa powerhouse crew. With Jey being referenced so much as of late in this particular story, the return is likely going to happen soon, and with Survivor Series not being that far away, that might be the place we finally see the reunion happen on TV. If they are going to build to that, the confrontation between Jey and Reigns would probably start either next week or the week after on SmackDown.

