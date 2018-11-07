Watch: John Cena Reads His Entire Children’s Book ‘Elbow Grease’

John Cena recently dipped his toe into the world of books when he released his first written children’s book, “Elbow Grease,” earlier this year.

On Wednesday Cena was featured on the YouTube channel Brightly Storytime and read his book while sporting his often-mocked new haircut.

The story centers around a monster truck named Elbow Grease, who works at a demolition derby alongside his older and more capable brothers.

In a story about never giving up (Cena’s catchphrase throughout the latter years of his career), Elbow Grease goes on to compete and finish a race filled with bigger trucks.

Cena was last seen at a wrestling ring at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia back in early October. He was booked to take part in the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2, but backed out days prior due to controversy surrounding the event.

Though his schedule has been significantly reduced over the past year, Cena stated in an interview with ESPN that his future with the WWE is far from over.

“I’m far from done with the WWE,” Cena said. “The WWE will always be my home, but in this current state of affairs right now with all this extra cool stuff that’s going on, it’s fun to try. It’s a great time to be able to take a chance and I’m so eternally grateful to the WWE and its audience for bringing me to this point. I realize I’d be nowhere without them and I never forget them. I promise as soon as I have any sort of downtime, like I had when I was at the Greatest Royal Rumble and the string of shows I did before WrestleMania, anytime free time I get will not be free, it will be spent at my home in the WWE.”

Cena also explained why he had abandoned his usual military-style haircut in recent months.

“I had to grow it out for a role and I am trying my best to manage it, like they style it out differently on the set, they asked me to grow it out and I said no problem,” Cena said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. “I left for China , so the last time people saw me I had the traditional short crew cut and now I came back and this ball of wax that’s on my head, so now everyone’s like, ‘Man, you ruined my childhood.’

“Or I came back and wrestled in Australia and it really was met with some heavy negativity,” he added.