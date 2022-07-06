Watch Michael Cole and Pat McAfee React to Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank Cash-In

On top of drawing historic numbers, WWE Money in the Bank 2022 had numerous star-making moments for many members of the roster. Captaining those moments was Liv Morgan, the 28-year-old superstar who captured the first and second tangible accolades of her professional wrestling career during the event. Morgan opened the show by winning the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which she would only hold for a couple of hours, as she cashed in her title match contract on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey later that night. It would take Morgan just 35 seconds to roll up Rousey for the 1-2-3.

Morgan's title win shook the MGM Grand Garden Arena, as more than 12,000 erupted for the successful cash-in. Among those rousing with excitement were SmackDown commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who were both on their feet the second Morgan's music hit.

Despite WWE favoring three man booths in recent years, the company switched it up when they brought McAfee into the fold as a full-time announcer. Since being paired with McAfee on the SmackDown announce team in April 2021, Cole has admitted that the former NFL punter's enthusiasm has rubbed off on him.

"He is the most energetic and enthusiastic person I've ever been around. He makes everyone around him better. He makes everybody around him want to enjoy the product," Cole said of McAfee. "Pat and I have developed an insane amount of chemistry. I hired Pat five years ago to do some panel work for NXT pre-shows, brought him on board last year, and knew he was going to be a huge hit. I was shocked that he actually wanted to come work for us and work with me.

"He's just an incredible guy to work with. He's a fan, and you can tell that he's a fan when you listen to him," Cole continued. "He's just so over the top and so excited and so energetic. He's the classic extrovert, and I'm the classic introvert, and that's why it works so well together and we've become so extremely close."

Cole and McAfee will be on the call again this Friday for SmackDown, airing on FOX at 8pmEST.

What was your reaction to Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Title victory? Let us know in the comments below!