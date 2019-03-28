Latest on WrestleMania 35 Main Event Possibly Crowning a Double Champion

Barring a late surprise, WrestleMania 35's main event will include three women and two championships. However, how WWE handles the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships on April 7 is still a mystery. And according to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plans may be a little complicated.

Per the Observer, there is very much a "winner take all" stipulation at stake where the Triple Threat's victor goes home with both titles. However, it sounds like Becky Lynch won't be extended the opportunity to win both titles, instead only Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair can leave WM35 as a dual champion. This means that is Flair beats Rousey or vice versa, they'll get both belts, but Lynch, on the other hand, will only be eligible to become Raw or Smackdown Champion.

For now, this still seems a little convoluted, but WWE will likely use the April 1 Raw to set the rules of the Triple Threat. Cagesideseats reports that WWE is keeping those plans secret until then, so don't expect an announcement until Raw starts on Monday.

The storyline between Rousey, Flair and Lynch, has been confusing at times at WWE has shifted directions on multiple occasions. The latest swerve came when Flair pinned Asuka to become SmackDown Women's Champion on Tuesday — instantly upping the stakes for WM35.

The Observer's idea of only Flair or Lynch being eligible to become duel champion is an interesting note. If it is a "winner takes all" match, then why would WWE ensure Lynch was entitled to just one championship? The could be used to fuel Lynch's 2019 pursuit to win both titles and become the undisputed queen of WWE — a ride fans would instantly be on board for.

Right now, there are simply too many moving pieces to effectively handicap this TRiple threat. There are a couple of subplots that hint at the outcome, though. Rousey is expected to take a break from WEE sometime after 'Maina, while this doesn't exactly disqualify her from winning both titles next Sunday, it seems unlikely WWE has her win such a humongous match then disappear from the company.

WWE never hesitates to give Flair a big moment and her winning two championships in on night would be a great way to make fans hate her. As a heel, Charlotte Flair is arguably WWE's best Superstar and if she has a monopoly on women's titles, she instantly becomes the company's top villain.

Lynch, of course, is red hot entering Mania but adding a second championship seems to muddy her chances. With this main event already being history-making, the added stakes maximized the triple threats drama and Lynch only winning one championship could arguably be anticlimactic.

We'll have to wait and see, but clearly, WWE is ready to go all in on WrestleMania's main event.