Latest on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 35’s Main Event

Roman Reigns had the honor of main eventing the last for WrestleManias. But now that he’s off trying to conquer his second bout with leukemia, WrestleMania 35’s biggest spot is up for grabs—and it may be the women of WWE who take it.

According to Cagesideseats, Reigns’ absence has WWE leaning towards Ronda Rousey and an unnamed opponent closing out WM35. This idea is reportedly gaining momentum backstage, and to be frank, is likely WWE’s best option for the 2019 mega show.

Before Rousey officially joined WWE she was attached to WrestleMania main event rumors, typically with Charlotte Flair as her counterpart. Those rumors look legitimate as Rousey closes out her first year on WWE’s roster as whispers of Flair vs. Rousey have become impossible to ignore. At this moment, consider that match to be the official favorite heading into 2019.

There are other options available—Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar, or maybe an AJ Styles match—but not only is Rousey vs. Flair WWE’s most intriguing option, but it’s also their most impactful, too.

Since the Women’s Revolution kicked off, nearly every female on the roster has been vocal about their ambitions to headline WrestleMania. That spot is hallowed ground in WWE, preserved for the biggest money match, but Rousey/Flair will likely be just that. This new era of women’s wrestling has ushered in a series of unprecedented moments like the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, a Money in the Bank Match, Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber and most recently their own pay-per-view, Evolution. The Women’s Revolution has seemingly checked off all of their boxes, except headlining Mania. Even if the females miss out on WM35’s main event, that opportunity appears to be inevitable.