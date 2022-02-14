Watch WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

WrestleMania 38 was front-and-center during the Super Bowl on Sunday night as a 15-second commercial hyping up WrestleMania Season aired during the first half of the game. A longer 30-second ad featuring similar highlights also appeared during the pre-game special, which you can see here. The ads were reportedly paid for by Peacock, the home of all WWE premiere live events in the United States, rather than the WWE itself.

Two matches have already been confirmed for the April event — Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. Seth Rollins was on Super Bowl’s Radio Row earlier this week and teased the idea of getting involved in the Lesnar/Reigns storyline.

https://twitter.com/WrestleMania/status/1493022309992574978?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I made my presence in a Brock/Roman match once before at WrestleMania so who’s to say I couldn’t do it again,” Rollins said. “But who knows? We are roughly seven or eight weeks out from WrestleMania at this point now and so, anything can happen between now and then.”

Rollins gave Reigns an incredibly rare loss earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, driving Reigns to the point where he forced a disqualification on himself by refusing to let go of a Guillotine Choke. Rollins explained why he kept doubling down on mind games while facing “The Tribal Chief.”

“It was something that was in my mind,” Rollins said. “Obviously, anytime you enter into a story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, you’ve got to know the history of the Shield, you know? So it would’ve been a disservice to our fanbase to not touch on that. And then the more we touched on it, the more that I realized that it really started to bother Roman. There was a piece of him that he hadn’t fully dealt with, you know? It was something, some unrequited regret, something in there that he hasn’t really touched on.

“And so the more I messed with him, the more it became a real possibility that was going to be something that would get inside of his head,” he added. “Because, look, the guy’s a super athlete. He’s got a lot of advantages when it comes to size and strength, but when it comes to the mental game of what we do, there’s nobody better than me. So it was maybe not a last-second call, but pretty close to it. Luckily, St. Louis is close to home and I had some backup on the way.”