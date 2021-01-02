The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Wrestling

While 2020 saw the entertainment and sports worlds flipped on their heads, pro wrestling managed to keep chugging along through the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE moved all of its production into the Performance Center — and later, the ThunderDome — while other major companies like AEW, New Japan, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling kept things rolling by wrestling in empty arenas and small crowds. And yet, despite all of that, there was still some legitimately great wrestling this year.

Drew McIntyre became a new fan-favorite on his rise to the main event, Roman Reigns gave fans the heel turn they'd been begging to see for years, Sasha Banks and Bayley dominated every WWE brand before turning on each other, AEW provided some of the best tag team wrestling in years and major stars like Edge and Sting made their shocking returns to the business.

To celebrate the best of 2020, the ComicBook staff has once again come together to announce the 2020 Golden Issue Awards. Check out all of our nominations for the Wrestling categories, including Best Male Wrestler, Best Female Wrestler, Best Tag Team, Match of the Year and Best Rising Star.

Check back with ComicBook.com next week as we reveal the winners!