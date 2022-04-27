WWE 2K22 Improves Community Creations in Patch Update 1.10

✖

WWE 2K22 just dropped the first of several DLC packs for the game, and a day later they've issued a quick update to add in a few improvements to the overall experience. The official WWEgames account revealed that they've issued a HotFix Patch Update (1.10) for the game and it is live now. As for what it addresses, it is designed to implement more improvements to the game's overall stability when downloading multiple Superstars from Community Creations. Those who have ventured into the Community Creations area will certainly appreciate this too.

If you've downloaded any Superstars from Community Creations, you know it can take a minute to download all the assets depending on how many attires or how intricate the designs are. The sheer number of things and superstars available to download is impressive, and so multiple downloads are pretty typical, speaking from experience.

#WWE2K22 HotFix Patch Update 1.10 is LIVE!



⭐ This update consists of continued improvements to the stability of the game when downloading multiple Superstars from Community Creations.



Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/z7XMcL7IF8 — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) April 27, 2022

Making sure this doesn't bog down the game to the point of a crash or stall is important, and the amount of assets being downloaded is only going to increase, so it's great that 2K is keeping up with things and making sure the system can handle it all. This is in addition to a recent update that brought in a heavily requested feature to My GM Mode and more improvements, and you can find that patch listing below.

GENERAL

Full NXT 2.0 Arena and supporting broadcast packages are in-game!

Added game-wide options for graphics settings on PC (Extras/Graphics Options)

GAMEPLAY

Polished hundreds of Superstar interactions to improve alignment, registration, and impact

Addressed reported concerns of players losing functionality when interacting with objects at ringside

Added support for reversals for several moves

Addressed reported concerns of players getting stuck backstage

Addressed reported concerns of players getting stuck on the chamber in an Elimination Chamber match

Updated movesets for various Superstars

Improved referee pathing and behaviors

Improved alignment on various dives and springboards

Adjusted stun duration during matches

Adjusted the damage on several moves that were failing to deal damage

Added various moves to Signature and Finisher move categories

Increased attack speed for chair and stop sign weapons

AI uses more positional variety in the corner, such as Top Rope Stunned

Improved logic for AI to execute contextual Finishers such as Catching, 1v2, and Announce Table Finishers

General Tag Team AI improvements including less frequent pin breaks and more frequent pin defense

AI will now utilize the Ladder Bridge outside of Ladder Matches

Improved AI strategy for countering Running attacks

Improved AI strategy for stunning opponents

Improved AI logic during certain run-in sequences

Improved AI pathing and attack selection when in a crowded ring

MyGM

Tag team titles are now supported for Normal and Hard difficulty

The match card size for Normal and Hard difficulty has been expanded

Improved AI

General performance improvements

ONLINE

Entrances can now be enabled in online lobbies

Improved performance when joining or leaving lobbies

Improved performance in downloading items from Community Creations

Added DLC Superstar hashtag search options in Community Creations

Various improvements to online gameplay experience

Improved performance when previewing content in Community Creations

CHARACTER

Improved skin and eyes for various Superstars

Updated character likenesses for various Superstars

Improved CAS part combinations

General hair updates and improvements

CREATE

Improved performance and stability within all create modes

Data cleanup throughout all create modes

Improved compatibility between many custom arena stage parts

Improved camera angles in Create an Arena and Create A Superstar

Improved graphical fidelity of custom championships

Updated template data for arena templates

Added information for elements of Create a Moveset moves

Added the "Facing Ringside" category in "Top Rope Taunts"

Improved compatibility between hundreds of different CAS parts

Improved functionality of hair dye color tool

Improved ability for players to apply images to CAS parts

Improved randomization consistency on superstars with fixed masks

Added multiple correct crowd signs for various Superstars

Improved consistency of unlocking purchased CAS parts

Improved consistency of thumbnails throughout Create A Superstar

Addressed reported concerns with swapping partners in a tag team match

AUDIO

Improved sfx and music performance on entrances, including reported concerns related to the "Fiendish" CAE entrance

Improved the sound design on some moves

Updated outdated references in commentary

Added updated commentary references to reflect recent real world changes

Improved commentary for non high risk moves

Improved consistency of commentary calling Superstars' moves properly

Added more sounds to championship belt intro wipes

Added more RA calls for various championships

Cleaned up the music list for Create modes

UNIVERSE

Improved stability throughout Universe

Universe data cleanup and updates

Improved Superstar naming consistency

Improved UI flows and visuals

Updated custom portrait formatting

Normalized store credit earnings with gameplay

Improved MITB cash-in save data performance

Added the ability to disable run-ins after editing a match

Added custom championship names to division screen

Improved Superstar portrait compatibility on 8-player matches

Improved consistency of Superstar run-ins in storylines

Adjusted custom arena match rules to more closely match those in gameplay

Superstars are now correctly assigned to their respective brands

MyFACTION

Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges

Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars

Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards

What have you thought of WWE 2K22 so far?