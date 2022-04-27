WWE 2K22 Improves Community Creations in Patch Update 1.10
WWE 2K22 just dropped the first of several DLC packs for the game, and a day later they've issued a quick update to add in a few improvements to the overall experience. The official WWEgames account revealed that they've issued a HotFix Patch Update (1.10) for the game and it is live now. As for what it addresses, it is designed to implement more improvements to the game's overall stability when downloading multiple Superstars from Community Creations. Those who have ventured into the Community Creations area will certainly appreciate this too.
If you've downloaded any Superstars from Community Creations, you know it can take a minute to download all the assets depending on how many attires or how intricate the designs are. The sheer number of things and superstars available to download is impressive, and so multiple downloads are pretty typical, speaking from experience.
#WWE2K22 HotFix Patch Update 1.10 is LIVE!— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) April 27, 2022
⭐ This update consists of continued improvements to the stability of the game when downloading multiple Superstars from Community Creations.
Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/z7XMcL7IF8
Making sure this doesn't bog down the game to the point of a crash or stall is important, and the amount of assets being downloaded is only going to increase, so it's great that 2K is keeping up with things and making sure the system can handle it all. This is in addition to a recent update that brought in a heavily requested feature to My GM Mode and more improvements, and you can find that patch listing below.
GENERAL
Full NXT 2.0 Arena and supporting broadcast packages are in-game!
Added game-wide options for graphics settings on PC (Extras/Graphics Options)
GAMEPLAY
Polished hundreds of Superstar interactions to improve alignment, registration, and impact
Addressed reported concerns of players losing functionality when interacting with objects at ringside
Added support for reversals for several moves
Addressed reported concerns of players getting stuck backstage
Addressed reported concerns of players getting stuck on the chamber in an Elimination Chamber match
Updated movesets for various Superstars
Improved referee pathing and behaviors
Improved alignment on various dives and springboards
Adjusted stun duration during matches
Adjusted the damage on several moves that were failing to deal damage
Added various moves to Signature and Finisher move categories
Increased attack speed for chair and stop sign weapons
AI uses more positional variety in the corner, such as Top Rope Stunned
Improved logic for AI to execute contextual Finishers such as Catching, 1v2, and Announce Table Finishers
General Tag Team AI improvements including less frequent pin breaks and more frequent pin defense
AI will now utilize the Ladder Bridge outside of Ladder Matches
Improved AI strategy for countering Running attacks
Improved AI strategy for stunning opponents
Improved AI logic during certain run-in sequences
Improved AI pathing and attack selection when in a crowded ring
MyGM
Tag team titles are now supported for Normal and Hard difficulty
The match card size for Normal and Hard difficulty has been expanded
Improved AI
General performance improvements
ONLINE
Entrances can now be enabled in online lobbies
Improved performance when joining or leaving lobbies
Improved performance in downloading items from Community Creations
Added DLC Superstar hashtag search options in Community Creations
Various improvements to online gameplay experience
Improved performance when previewing content in Community Creations
CHARACTER
Improved skin and eyes for various Superstars
Updated character likenesses for various Superstars
Improved CAS part combinations
General hair updates and improvements
CREATE
Improved performance and stability within all create modes
Data cleanup throughout all create modes
Improved compatibility between many custom arena stage parts
Improved camera angles in Create an Arena and Create A Superstar
Improved graphical fidelity of custom championships
Updated template data for arena templates
Added information for elements of Create a Moveset moves
Added the "Facing Ringside" category in "Top Rope Taunts"
Improved compatibility between hundreds of different CAS parts
Improved functionality of hair dye color tool
Improved ability for players to apply images to CAS parts
Improved randomization consistency on superstars with fixed masks
Added multiple correct crowd signs for various Superstars
Improved consistency of unlocking purchased CAS parts
Improved consistency of thumbnails throughout Create A Superstar
Addressed reported concerns with swapping partners in a tag team match
AUDIO
Improved sfx and music performance on entrances, including reported concerns related to the "Fiendish" CAE entrance
Improved the sound design on some moves
Updated outdated references in commentary
Added updated commentary references to reflect recent real world changes
Improved commentary for non high risk moves
Improved consistency of commentary calling Superstars' moves properly
Added more sounds to championship belt intro wipes
Added more RA calls for various championships
Cleaned up the music list for Create modes
UNIVERSE
Improved stability throughout Universe
Universe data cleanup and updates
Improved Superstar naming consistency
Improved UI flows and visuals
Updated custom portrait formatting
Normalized store credit earnings with gameplay
Improved MITB cash-in save data performance
Added the ability to disable run-ins after editing a match
Added custom championship names to division screen
Improved Superstar portrait compatibility on 8-player matches
Improved consistency of Superstar run-ins in storylines
Adjusted custom arena match rules to more closely match those in gameplay
Superstars are now correctly assigned to their respective brands
MyFACTION0comments
Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges
Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars
Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards
What have you thought of WWE 2K22 so far?