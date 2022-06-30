WWE 2K22 Patch 1.15 Brings Stability Improvements and Royal Rumble Bug Fix

2K's kept busy after the initial release of WWE 2K22 with several DLC packs and patches bringing improvements to various aspects of the game. This week's patch featured two separate upgrades, with one being the Clowning Around Pack and the second being a new patch that delivers a bevy of general fixes and stability improvements. The new patch is live now, and some of the fixes that stand out are fixes to reported crashes when using the News tile and a reported bug that had Superstars entering the Royal Rumble in the wrong order. You can find the full rundown of fixes below.

Other elements of the update that stand out are fixes to the ladder falling down during ladder matches, as well as issues that had players warping and popping up after a match ends. Tag Team finishes and AI signature moves also made the full list, and you can check out everything in patch 1.15 below.

GENERAL

Various adjustments to Superstar attributes

Addressed reported concerns about crashes occurring when using the News tile to navigate the game

Addressed reported concerns where Superstars entered the Royal Rumble in the wrong order

GAMEPLAY

Addressed the ranges of select moves

Various adjustments to address incorrectly assigned moves to certain Superstars

Added moves to various move categories

Addressed reported concerns of the ladder falling down during ladder matches

Addressed reported concerns of players warping and popping up after a match ends

Addressed reported concerns of tag team finishes and attacks not occurring during matches

Addressed reported concerns of the AI not performing their running signature/finisher against corner-seated opponents

Addressed the alignment on various animations so that they connect better in-game

Adjusted the damage of several moves to ensure the correct amount was being applied to opponents

ONLINE

Improved stability within Community Creations

CREATE

Addressed reported concerns of shirts being tucked in when not intended

Addressed reported concerns of a soft-lock in the game when editing CAS

Addressed reported concerns of infinite loading when editing a saved video on PS5

UNIVERSE

Stability improvements when using Custom Superstars

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

