Brock Lesnar Gets a Lower Rating in WWE 2K22 Than Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar was the highest-rated active wrestler on the WWE 2K20 roster with a 93 rating. But fast forward a little over two years and “The Beast” has been officially overthrown by his rival, Roman Reigns. “The Tribal Chief” was awarded a 95 rating for the upcoming WWE 2K22 game and on Thursday it was announced that Lesnar would be right behind him at 94. In 2K’s defense, Reigns was victorious in the only match the pair have had since WWE 2K20 was released (back in October at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia) and is favored to win their next match at WrestleMania 38 in April.

That match could wind up being Champion vs. Champion depending on what unfolds at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19. Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble last month thanks to heavy interference from Reigns, but he’ll challenge for it inside the Elimination Chamber alongside Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle and Austin Theory. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber)

Of the wrestler ratings 2K has officially released for WWE 2K22, only a handful have been awarded a number higher than 90. Other than Reigns and Lesnar, that group consists of Lashley (91), Drew McIntyre (91) and the nWo 4-Life edition of Hulk Hogan (92). Rey Mysterio, the game’s cover star, received a mere 86 rating.

The game will feature a 2K Showcase mode centering around the legendary luchador. In a press event leading up to the March 11 release, Mysterio hyped up which of his famous matches will be in the showcase.

“We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” he added. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”