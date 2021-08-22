WWE 2K22 Reveals Release Window at SummerSlam

✖

WWE and 2K are hoping that WWE 2K22 is a return to form for the wrestling franchise, and from the new teaser revealed at SummerSlam and the footage revealed earlier in the year, it seems to be on the right track. The new trailer, which can be found right here, reveals even more WWE superstars and another up-close look at the game's improved character models and graphics, but it also revealed the release window for the game, confirming that the next WWE 2K game will in fact release in 2022, specifically in the March 2022 launch window. That's going to disappoint some, but it will also probably make others happy, since it doesn't appear that they are rushing this release, and ultimately that will make a better end product.

It theoretically also gives 2K time to make a few adjustments to the roster, though we're not sure if any changes will end up being made this far in. WWE has released quite a few stars from their roster, and in the past sometimes people who are released or leave the company are still included. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.

WWE 2K22 has been largely quiet on the promotion and marketing front, but recent rumors suggest that the current build of the game is in really great shape and is fun to play. Coupled with positive reactions to the first trailer and Edge's new spotlight, hopefully, that momentum continues all the way to the finish line so that the franchise can get back on track in the eyes of fans.

WWE 2K20 suffered from a host of bugs and glitches at launch, as well as issues with online play. Most of those were addressed in patches, but they caused some sizable holes in WWE's bottom line from that division, and many were happy to see 2K and Visual Concepts take some extra time in between titles to address more of the core issues and present a more polished project. We're also eager to see if some of the superstar spotlights are being included this time around, like WWE 2K20's Four Horsewomen focused mode, and we are obviously curious as to who will make the cover.

Are you happy with the 2022 release date? Let us know what you want from WWE 2K22 in the comments