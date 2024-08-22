WWE’s Jimmy Hart Talks 2K24 and Reveals Which Current Superstars He’d Love to Team With

WWE 2K24 recently extended its already stacked roster with even more stars, legends, including Honky Tonk Man, Sensational Sherri, Post Malone, Mosh, Thrasher, and the legendary manager himself Jimmy Hart. With megaphone in hand, Hart is prepared to take any 2K24 superstar to the top as he’s done so many times throughout his Hall of Fame career. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Hart about seeing himself brought to life in 2K24 and what it’s like to see himself included in such a powerhouse DLC. We also find out what he thinks of the new mechanic that allows someone to use the megaphone as a weapon, and then we find out which three current WWE Superstars he would draft to manage right now.

A New Hart Partnership

In WWE 2K24 you can now use Hart as a manager for any of your favorite legendary and current WWE Superstars, and the importance of a great manager is still as foundational as ever. So, we asked Hart if he could pick three people on the current roster that would be the first Jimmy Hart pairings for this modern era, who would they be?

“If I had a choice, if Triple H came to me and said, ‘Jimmy, we got, Paul Ellering just came back, we want to bring you back for a while.’ I said, ‘Okay, great. I’m in.’ I would take Austin Theory, I love him. I think he’s got a lot of possibilities. Pretty Deadly, the tag team Pretty Deadly. I’d love to be with those guys. And so I think the ladies, Piper Niven, I’d like to be with Piper. I’m telling you right now, she’s got the look, she’s got the size. She could do so many great things in the ring, and I think she’s that close to being maybe a World Champion, but she’d be great. I’d like to be by her side. Because I had the glamour girls at one time, remember Judy, Lonnie Kahn, and Judy Martin.”

That’s quite the roster, and all of those would hold a lot of promise. With Piper’s recent partnering with Chelsea Green, throwing Hart into that mix would be kind of amazing. Theory holds a lot of promise too, especially once he splits from Grayson Waller and turns face. That said, the one I think is pure gold is Pretty Deadly. A Jimmy Hart Pretty Deadly pairing might just be too good to pass up, and now I can’t lie, I want to see it.

Megaphone Is The Weapon

One of the additions to 2K24’s gameplay was the welcome ability to throw weapons, which means you can launch a chair, a trash can, kendo stick, or something else you find laying around at your opponent. It’s actually incredibly handy, especially in multi-man matches, but 2K added another weapon to that mix, and it’s one of the most unique in the arsenal. That would be Hart’s megaphone, which can now be thrown, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

“We won so many matches with the megaphones. Now I’m not saying I had anything to do with it. Some of the wrestlers were clumsy and fell into it, knocked themselves out, and we got the pin in the end, but like I said, you have a chance to throw it in and do stuff with it, probably take it away from me and use it yourself, but I’m excited,” Hart said.

It’s weird to think of Hart without the megaphone, as it’s become such a trademark element for him, but at one point that was the case. “The megaphone has been such a big part of my career. When I was in Memphis with Andy Kaufman and Lawler and everybody, I used to have a cane down there. I used to use it at ring, but when I went to New York, Mr. Fuji had the cane. So I couldn’t do that against Mr. Fuji, you know where that would’ve wound up. So what happened is I have the megaphone and I was able to paint it, make it, if I had the Heart foundation, it was pink and black. If it was with Hulk, I had red and yellow. And of course with the Jimmy Hart stuff, I just made it generic with the mouth of the south on it and all the hearts and stuff. But it’s been a major part of my career. It really has,” Hart said.

Legendary Names

Hart joins a roster filled with legends, and he has unique history with several of them as well. “Look at some of the legends there, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Undertaker, Honky Tonk Man, Harley Race, Bruno Sammartino, Billy Superstar Graham, who I managed in Memphis, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Legends House together with him, Rick Rude, who I managed in Memphis, Randy Savage, who I managed in Memphis,” Hart said.

“You’ve got the Steiner brothers, Shawn Michaels, of course, Big Boss Man, who I managed in WCW, and Andre the Giant, just to mention a few. And then over 100, like I said, of the up and coming young superstars, and then you got all the managers in there too, from Paul Bearer to Paul Hayman to Sensational Sherri. Well, she’s wrestling on this video game, to Elizabeth. It’s just unbelievable. And to be part of that, I kind of look in the mirror every day and go, ‘Did I get really paid for doing this?’ So it’s great,” Hart said.

“I’m just thrilled to be on the game. Like I tell everybody, having the Hall of Fame ring in 2005 was an honor, to having all the merchandise that I have been having out this year and everything that WWE still puts out on me. To be able to go back to the WrestleManias and do promotion, like in Philly this year. And I was on WrestleMania one, so that really meant a lot to me. But I think being on this game is really the icing on the cake for me. If they came to me tomorrow and said, ‘Jimmy, it’s over.’ I’d say, ‘Okay, thank you.’ But I can still see myself on this game the rest of my life,” Hart said.

WWE 2K24 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC now, and you can download Jimmy Hart as part of the Post Malone & Friends Pack, which is also available now.

Who would you want to see Hart team-up with in current WWE? You can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!