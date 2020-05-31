Adam Cole Celebrates One Full Year as NXT Champion

Adam Cole celebrated a full 365 days as NXT Champion on Sunday, the longest reign in the history of the championship. Cole won the title back at NXT XXV against Johnny Gargano, and has since successfully defended it against Gargano, Akira Tozawa, Jordan Myles, Matt Riddle, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Pete Dunne, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream. He'll make his next defense against Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House this coming Saturday.

Boys & girls, we are here to celebrate our #NXTChampion, scratch that... our 365 day, WORKHORSE @WWENXT Champion! As a gift, we present to you, @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @KORcombat & @thebobbyfish the most UNDISPUTED convo of all time, BAY-BAY! 🎊🎉💥 pic.twitter.com/YdbVLvlkMC — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2020

I freakin did it boys...WE did it. 365 days as NXT Champion. The GREATEST NXT Champ of all time. Party hats and champagne galore 😎@roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/xaLDBSkICN — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020

Man remember when a bunch of people said we were just all talk? Now for years we’ve been literally running the entire brand? Remember when they said the “prophecy” was one big joke? I just show them this pic 😛 @roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/o6euxDiBSD — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020

"Well guys, the fact is that this run is gonna go on forever. And I'm not joking. Just wait until June 7th at Takeover when I put an end to that charade Velveteen Dream! I love you guys, enjoy your Sunday Funday," Cole wrote.

Earlier this week speculation popped up that Cole might actually leave WWE to join All Elite Wrestling once a report popped up indicating his WWE contract was a few months away from expiring. That, along with comments made by his girlfriend Britt Baker, caused a stir online.

"It's all one huge giant family," Baker said on AEW Unrestricted. "I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again."

Here's the TakeOver: In Your House card as of now:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priset

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.