WWE and AEW May Finally Run Pay-Per-Views on the Same Day Later This Year

WWE and AEW may finally have pay-per-views land of the same day later this year. Since All Elite Wrestling first launched in 2019, WWE has opted to avoid scheduling a pay-per-view against the young promotion with the lone exception being when they aired Evolve 131 on the WWE Network on the same day as AEW's Fight For the Fallen event on July 13, 2019. But that streak might finally be ending later this year.

It was confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event on Saturday, Nov. 5, which Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting could potentially be the same day as AEW's Full Gear event. AEW has yet to confirm when/where its final major event of 2022 will be, but previous Full Gear shows have consistently taken place in early November. The show never runs on Sunday because Tony Khan doesn't want it to conflict with the NFL as his family owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meltzer pointed out that the shows would likely run within hours of each other as different time zones result in a Saudi Arabia pay-per-view taking place at night airs early in the afternoon here in the United States. He also noted AEW will continue to try and avoid conflicting with boxing and UFC events and the latter has yet to announce its November 2022 schedule. Stay tuned for more updates.

