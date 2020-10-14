AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Talks Being Compared to WWE's Roman Reigns

✖

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns find themselves in the same position as the undeniable top star in their respective companies. And since their days as members of The Shield the comparisons between the two were bound to happen, especially given what the pair have been up to in 2020. But when asked about said comparisons in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Mox was quick to shoot them down.

"I don't pay much attention or compare myself to anybody else," Moxley said. "For me, it's all about visualizing what I want in my head and then actualizing it in the ring. I just want to create my own vision, so I'm not comparing that with anyone else."

Despite working for opposite promotions the two men remain on good terms and have spoken highly of the other in interviews.

"The concept of him and Paul Heyman — that was very cool to me. I think that's gonna work out really good," Moxley told The Sun back in September. "All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great."

Reigns was recently asked in a fan Q&A if he believed The Shield would ever get back together, and joked that Moxley had "really screwed that up."

"I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back," Reigns said. "We were so good and honestly I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We're one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions."

Reigns will headline WWE's upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view with a Hell in a Cell I Quit Match against Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Moxley will defend his AEW Championship in the main event of Wednesday's night's AEW Dynamite — the one-year anniversary celebration of the show's debut.

