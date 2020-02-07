WWE’s Alexa Bliss is Dating Ryan Cabrera

It looks like there’s a new WWE couple on the horizon, though in this case only one of them is wrestling in the ring. That said, they did actually meet at one of the biggest WWE premieres in recent memory, and it seems they are now an item. As for who we are talking about, that would be WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and musician Ryan Cabrera, who have seemingly hit it off ever since meeting at the WWE SmackDown on FOX premiere according to TMZ.

According to their sources, it was actually The Miz who introduced them at the SmackDown Premiere, and they quickly hit it off. They were then seen together in Chicago while Ryan was in town for a concert and Bliss was wrestling in a pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They were then seen again in St. Louis on New Year’s Eve, and then later at the Grammys, where they posed for several pictures in the gifting suite and looked quite happy.

After that, they were seen together at Disneyland, where Cabrera can be seen with his arm around her shoulder. Nothing has been confirmed of course, but it seems things are going well for the are they/aren’t they couple, and we wish them all the best!

Bliss hasn’t been linked to anyone since splitting with Buddy Murphy, a relationship that lasted for four years and ended up with them calling off their engagement. Evidently the relationship met an amicable end and the two have remained friends since.

What do you think of the new couple? Let us know in the comments!