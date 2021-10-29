WWE Announces WALTER vs Cesaro for Limited Dates

WWE just made a lot of fans pretty happy with a dream match scenario, though not everyone will have a chance to see it. WWE just announced that WALTER will be taking on Cesaro, a match many have wanted to see happen in the ring, but fans who want to see it will have to be in the U.K. and there will only be four chances to see it. The WALTER vs Cesaro battle will happen during the upcoming U.K. tour for WWE, and those matches will take place in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester. No dates for these matches have been revealed just yet, but if you happen to live near those cities, you will not want to miss out.

WALTER and Cesaro are two fan favorites for several reasons, but that includes a love for their hard-hitting style. To have both of them in the same ring is definitely something fans will want to see, and hopefully, at some point, it will happen on WWE television.

The fans have been behind Cesaro for quite some time, but especially over the past few years, and his personality has really started to shine through over that time as well. When we caught up with him, we asked if he would have any advice for the Cesaro who first started in WWE, knowing what he knows now.

“I would say, “Just enjoy the journey, because you’ll get there.’ And there’s many nights, sleepless nights, you’re doubting yourself. You’re like, ‘I’m never going to get there. Is this going to happen?’ But I feel, if last year taught us anything, it’s that we all lost somebody. We’ve all been close to people who are hurting, who didn’t do well. And it’s just kind of shows you how precious life is and how important it is to live every day to the fullest and just enjoy what you have,” Cesaro said.

“And I feel like there’s many moments that I maybe could have enjoyed a little bit more, but I was too busy thinking, ‘Okay, what’s next? How can I do this better? How can I do that better?’ And I’m still doing that. I’m still trying to improve every single day, but I also try to enjoy every day as it is, because I started realizing that too when Tyson Kidd got hurt, because your career can just stop in an instant and it’s not fair, but it happened, so just enjoy it. And that’s kind of what I tried to take into this run,” Cesaro said.

