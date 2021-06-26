WWE Report Reveals Becky Lynch Return Update and Why She Didn't Show Up at WrestleMania

✖

WWE has made news all day due to a new round of talent cuts, which primarily affected NXT and 205 Live. Some very talented individuals were released from the company, and we hope they all land on their feet in other places, which many of those affected by WWE's previous released did eventually do. There was some news outside of those releases, however, as a recent report by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided an update on Becky Lynch's long-awaited return to WWE, as well as the reasoning behind her absence at WrestleMania 37. In fact, she was also backstage at Hell in a Cell.

Meltzer said that he expects Lynch to return relatively soon since she's been training at. the Performance Center, and said she was backstage for WrestleMania and Hell in a Cell. As for why she wasn't used at WrestleMania (which was teased), he said "they were waiting for her to sign a new deal, which is now in effect, and because they felt it was too early to debut her before she would be back wrestling."

Many are thinking she will make her grand return at SummerSlam, which would definitely be a much-talked-about moment, though there's a chance she could appear at something like Money in the Bank to start the build towards a SummerSlam match. We'll just have to wait and see, but regardless of when she shows up, fans will be elated to see her back in WWE.

We won't see her tonight on SmackDown of course, but it is set to be an action-packed show, and you can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

"In the wake of the historical SmackDown Hell in a Cell Match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns to hold a State Of the Universal Championship Address on the blue brand. Plus, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews to battle Big E in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match and Cesaro & SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair join forces against Seth Rollins & Bayley. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's what is on deck for tonight's episode:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns holds State of the Universal Championship Address

Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews takes on Big E in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Cesaro and SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair take on Seth Rollins and Bayley

When do you think Lynch should make her return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!