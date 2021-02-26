WWE SmackDown's Bianca Belair Reveals When She Will Choose WrestleMania Opponent

✖

The Royal Rumble ended in epic fashion for Bianca Belair, as she was able to beat not only Charlotte Flair but also Rhea Ripley to take the victory and secure herself a match of her choice at WrestleMania. Since then we've had a few teases and even a match pairing up with SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, but Belair has not revealed who her choice will be thus far. That is all going to change tonight though, as WWE announced today that Belair will reveal her WrestleMania opponent on tonight's SmackDown, and the EST weighed in on the matter on Twitter.

Belair shared WWE's post on Twitter and added the caption "My decision for the grandEST stage of them all! #WrESTleMania Y’all ready?"

Previous reports have indicated that Belair will ultimately choose Banks as her WrestleMania opponent, which is a matchup fans have been wanting ever since Belair debuted on SmackDown. It would also fit with all the interactions they've had over the past few weeks since the Royal Rumble, which is more of a friendly but competitive rivalry.

There are other options as well, but Belair vs Banks would instantly be one of the best matches on the card, so fingers crossed it happens. If it does, it will be interesting to see which way WWE goes with it. Expectations would be Banks retaining but Belair showing up in a big way, cementing her star status on the blue brand and setting her up for a Championship run later in the year. Of course, WWE could shock everyone with a Banks loss, but I don't see that happening yet.

Of course, Belair could pick someone else and throw all of this out the window, so we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Edge and Roman Reigns continue their Road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits battle Sami Zayn & King Corbin and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio take on Otis and Chad Gable. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the currently confirmed card:

Street Profits vs Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs Otis and Chad Gable

Bianca Belair makes her WrestleMania Decision

