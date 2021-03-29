Watch: Bobby Lashley Doubles Down on Drew McIntyre Bounty Ahead of WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley confronted members of the WWE locker room during last week's Monday Night Raw and told them that he was placing a bounty on Drew McIntyre ahead of WrestleMania 37 — if any of them take "The Scottish Warrior" out, they'll get a title match with "The All Mighty." Lashley then emerged on Twitter on Monday and reiterated that same deal.

"We are two weeks away from WrestleMania, and I am 100% prepared to destroy Drew McIntyre," Lashley said. "But as a businessman, I put out a business offer. A lot of people have been complaining about not having a chance, not getting their opportunity. Well here's your chance. Anyone who take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania will be given an opportunity at my WWE title."

A message from your All Mighty @WWE Champion to the #WWERaw locker room... pic.twitter.com/1REuFC2X2d — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 29, 2021

WWE.com has already hyped up the bounty placed on McIntyre's head, so expect some wrestlers to try and cash in during tonight's Monday Night Raw.

In an interview last week, Lashley admitted his storyline with Drew hadn't been given much time to develop so far.

"Me and Drew are going to go all out, we're going to beat the hell out of each other," Lashley told the We Watch Wrestling Podcast. "That's what we always do. We're going to have to build something up the next few weeks because we haven't had the opportunity to. I had the match with him last year and after that, Lana cost me the win, and we never came back to it. I want to come back to it and there's a lot of things we can do leading up to WrestleMania. Ultimately, just being in the ring with Drew, I know we're going to steal the show match-wise. It's going to be a different match than the other ones. We're hard-hitting. Sheamus and I beat each other up bad. Drew is going to be that, times ten since it's WrestleMania."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania (so far) below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two