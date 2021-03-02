Lana and Lio Rush Congratulate Bobby Lashley on His WWE Championship Win

✖

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career on this week's Monday Night Raw by trouncing The Miz in a mere three minutes in the show's main event. Dozens of wrestlers have since congratulated "The All Mighty" on his accomplishment, including two of his former managers in Lio Rush and Lana. Rush worked as Lashley's "hype man" from 2018-19, while Lana was Lashley's (storyline) wife from late 2019 up through last year's Backlash. Rush was quietly written off TV due to issues backstage, while Lashley divorced Lana after she inadvertently cost him a title match against Drew McIntyre.

Rush, who now works on the independent scene in promotions like MLW and NJPW Strong, brought back his old Lashley chant.

Last night was awesome. — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Lana posted an old photo of herself with the newly-crowned champion

Say what you will about my history with @fightbobby...this is a man that believed in me and my passion for this business. I couldn’t be more proud of his moment of becoming @WWE Champion. pic.twitter.com/xnhhbG0dTJ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 2, 2021

As for what Lashley will do next, the reigning champ has heavily hinted he'll face McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 in April.

"As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time," he said in an interview with Inside The Ropes last week. "So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg."

"Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I'm looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew," he added. "Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy."