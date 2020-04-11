WWE SmackDown Teases Braun Strowman Vs Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend

Braun Strowman walked out of WrestleMania the WWE Universal Champion, and tonight on SmackDown he successfully made his first title defense against a charging Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura, who dished out some major punishment alongside his buddy Cesaro, but Braun was able to overcome the numbers and walk away the champion. He didn’t get to celebrate long though, as then Bray Wyatt came on the screen and had a few words to say, and it seems that WWE is teasing Braun will take on The Fiend sooner than later, at least according to the latest episode of Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt came on the screen in his usual Firefly Fun House getup along with his puppet friends, and took John Cena’s name away from his whiteboard, saying they really couldn’t see him. He then turned his attention to Braun though and looked at his old Wyatt persona lantern in response to a question.

He then said that Braun has likely learned since then, and congratulated Braun on his championship win. He was fine with Braun winning but said he did want one thing, and that was an apology. Braun told him he wasn’t playing his games, and that’s when Wyatt turned up the amp on the crazy.

Wyatt then said the “next lesson is about sharing, because you have something I want back, and it’s right here on your shoulder.” That would be the Univeral Championship, which Wyatt lost to Goldberg at Super Showdown. We also saw footage of Braun’s old days in the Wyatt family before he leaned into the camera and said “as one circle closes, another begins again. Since I brought you into this world, I’m going to have to take you out.” He then laughed and said bye.

Strowman had a few words though, saying “before you go, I just want you to know Bray, that anytime you want I’m ready to let you in.” Then he taunted Wyatt and said, “bye, see you later!”

Looks like we’re going to get Strowman Fiend sooner than later, and we can’t wait.

You can find the official description of tonight’s episode below.

“Braun Strowman rolls in with his newly won Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross battle The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.”

You can find the revealed card so far below.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs mystery challenger

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross WrestleMania Rematch vs The Kabuki Warriors

Are you excited to see Strowman take on The Fiend? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!