Former WWE Star Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman Get Engaged

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman (real name Joseanne Offerman) announced on Thursday that she and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are officially engaged. While posting photos of the engagement ring, she wrote, "A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we're already married 😜) Here's to forever." The pair have been dating for several years and have two children — a son name Knash (born in May 2019) and a daughter named Hyrie (May 2020).

Offerman worked as Raw's ring announcer from 2016-18 and remained under contract with the company until 2021. Meanwhile, Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021 after being off television for months following WrestleMania 37. He has yet to sign with any other wrestling promotion.

While Wyatt stays in character on Twitter, he and Offerman aren't afraid to mention each other on their respective Instagrams. They both wrote heartfelt messages to each other during Valentine's Day back in February.

"To the man that makes me laugh daily, that puts up with my nonsense, and the best daddy to all 4 kids, thank you for being my best friend, my confidant, and my partner. Happy Valentines Day, I love you," Offerman wrote. Wyatt wrote back, "I hope you find someone who will stand with you when you're on top of the world, and pick you up when you're underneath it. Happy Valentines Day @joseann_alexie Thank you for being my reason."

As for Wyatt's next career move, the former Universal Champion teamed up with Jason Baker for a horror film that began production late last year. Baker gave an update in an interview with RocknRoll Beer Guy back in February.

"It's happening. It's going. We did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we're working on some more stuff," Baker said. "It's coming along. Hopefully, people like it once we get it all put together. I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original, first eight Firefly Fun House segments, we just clicked and became really good friends. He's an amazing collaborator and one of the smartest people I know. Why wouldn't I want to (work with him)?"

"We have some other really good people involved. It should be fun once we finally get to put boots to the ground, which is always the hardest part, getting all your ducks in a row, which we're working on, and going from there," Baker said.