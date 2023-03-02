WWE: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Turned Down WrestleMania Match With Bray Wyatt

While a number of WWE WrestleMania 39's marquee matches have been locked in for months, some have been reshuffled in just the past couple of weeks. Following their confrontation at WWE Royal Rumble, many expected Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar to complete their trilogy against one another at the Showcase of the Immortals, but the two ended up having their rubber match at WWE Elimination Chamber instead. Even with that bout having an inconclusive finish, WWE moved forward with Lashley and Lesnar embarking away from each other come April. Lashley began a feud with Bray Wyatt while Lesnar is set to tango with Omos.

The Omos match took many by surprise, as not many expected the Nigerian Giant to be in such a high-profile WrestleMania contest this year. As evident by past reports, Omos was not exactly at the top of WWE's list for potential Lesnar opponents, as both WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther were on the table at various points.

While those pitches didn't move forward for different reasons, there was one fielded opponent that Lesnar axed himself: Bray Wyatt. According to Fightful Select, Lesnar turned down the idea of working against Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Wrestling Observer added to this report, noting that Lesnar was originally scheduled to beat Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber, which would have set him on the path to face Wyatt. One day prior to that premium live event, Wyatt declared on WWE SmackDown that he would be pursuing the winner of Lesnar vs. Lashley. This indicates that the Lesnar vs. Lashley result was changed within 24 hours of WWE Elimination Chamber happening.

Lesnar and Wyatt have met in the squared circle on one occasion. Back in 2016 at WWE Roadblock, the Beast Incarnate battled Wyatt and Luke Harper in a 2-on-1 handicap match. This match was booked roughly one month after The Wyatt Family eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble. This was all set to lead to a Lesnar vs. Wyatt match at WWE WrestleMania 32 but the company ultimately ended up going with Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) at that event instead.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on April 1st and April 2nd.