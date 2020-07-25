Cesaro Says He Wants to Become WWE World Champion For All of Europe

Last weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating The New Day in a Tables Match. This isn't the first time that Cesaro has held tag team gold in WWE. Cesaro's most successful teaming was alongside Sheamus, having captured the Raw and SmackDown tag team gold on five occasions. He's also been a Raw tag champion with Tyson Kidd, a great team that was derailed by Kidd's unfortunate career ending injury.

However, outside of one WWE United States Championship victory, singles gold has mostly eluded Cesaro during his time with WWE. During an interview with Newsweek recently, Cesaro spoke about the goal of having more of a singles run at some point with WWE.

"The goal is to always be WWE World Heavyweight Champion," Cesaro responded. "That's the goal for everyone in WWE and that's 100 percent my goal. And not just for me, but for all of Europe. For all of our international fans. I want to get in there and win one. It's just part of the journey. I'm glad I'm alright and the 'Cesaro Section' all over the world is following me on this [journey], but that's still my goal."

English is not Cesaro's first language, so being out there on his own presents new challenges. That said, Cesaro has had plenty of steam during singles runs in the past, with the aforementioned "Cesaro Section" coming to arenas with signs on a weekly basis. At one point, Cesaro was among the most popular wrestlers in the company with live crowds.

Cesaro spoke about improving on his promos over the course of his career.

"I've been working on that forever," Cesaro laughed. "English is not my first language so for me it's harder. A lot of stuff gets mixed up in my head, I'll mix up words and sayings. I had a good one like 'taking the kid from the candy' or one of my better ones is 'out of blue field', which is a mix of 'out of left field' and 'out of the blue' so I mess up stuff, I mix stuff up, my accent sometimes people don't understand it.

"So, I was always focusing on that and now I'm getting the chance to talk more and once people hear my voice more often it will help me and everybody. Fortunately enough, I've had my chance to get on the microphone more and it's been fun. It's something I constantly work on and hope to improve."

