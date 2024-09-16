WWE Champions Mobile Game Announces Exciting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration

Earlier this year WWE announced an exciting figure collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that features several top WWE stars dressed as the fan-favorite crime fighting pizza eating turtle crew. Now they are expanding that partnership even further, bringing the turtles to the ring in WWE's most downloaded mobile game WWE Champions. Starting today, players can unlock and play new versions of their fan-favorite superstars -- Rey Mysterio as Raphael, Seth Rollins as Leonardo, Kofi Kingston as Michelangelo, and Xavier Woods as Donatello. The four variants will battle in the ring with iconic looks inspired by Mattel and Nickelodeon's recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x WWE Elite mash-up figures.

"WWE and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are two of the most iconic brands in pop culture and this mashup is one we know our fans are going to absolutely love," said Zoe Chen, General Manager for WWE Champions at Scopely. "It's been great working with our partners at Paramount and Mattel to bring digital versions of these amazing Action Figures to WWE Champions and create the ultimate fantasy matchups we've never seen in a WWE ring."



The three new moves entering the puzzle RPG experience include the Ninja Diving Kick, Counter Wristlock Flip and Dodge Backfist. The characters can be acquired through loot rewards and playing through various modes and events now available in-game. This isn't the only new TMNT game or collaboration on the table. Stumble Guys revealed that TMNT content would be making its way to the game. In July, Restoration Games announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would take part in the latest Unmatched Adventures installment, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate just got a lofty update.

In the meantime, see all your favorite WWE superstars, including the ones outlined above, weekly on WWE Raw, NXT and SmackDown as well as on their monthly Premium Live Events. This October, WWE heads to Atlanta, Georgia for Bad Blood where Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will put their feud to an end once and for all and Rhea Ripley once again attempts to reclaim the Women's World Championship that she was forced to vacate.

While WWE and TMNT have had an existing relationship since about 2016, today's WWE Champions announcement is by far the most exciting addition. What do you think about the collaboration? Will you be playing the game? Let me know your thoughts on X and BlueSky @haleyanne_!