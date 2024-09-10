Liv Morgan Will Defend Women's World Championship at WWE Bad Blood

The Judgment Day made their presence known early on tonight's WWE Raw, calling out the Terror Twins -- Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest – for matches at WWE's Bad Blood in October. The match between Ripley and Liv Morgan was confirmed shorty before Judgment Day brutally beat down Priest in the ring. Ripley's music hit as she hobbled to the ring to even the odds for her friend but she was on the receiving end of a fight she couldn't win as well. Finally, Jey Uso arrived and scared them off.

Their feud has really been heating up in recent weeks following Ripley's loss at SummerSlam due to a betrayal by Dominik Mysterio. Following that match, she and Priest teamed against Morgan and Mysterio at Bash in Berlin where they picked up the win. At the WWE SummerSlam media junket, Ripley told ComicBook she'd "love" to wrestle Morgan in a steel cage match at Bad Blood. "I would love that," Ripley said. "I think if I were to have a match at Bad Blood, it would have to be me and Liv Morgan, that is if she survives SummerSlam. She can't run this time because it's an actual match."

WWE Bad Blood is making a return after over two decades. What first began as a standalone event quickly became a PLE that only lasted through 2004. It was then replaced by Vengeance and One Night Stand. There were reports that WWE would bring back the PLE in 2017, however those plans were scrapped in favor of Great Balls of Fire. Thus far the only two matches announced are Morgan and Ripley as well as Finn Balor and Priest. There are currently no stipulations attached to either match, but given the nature of the feuds and how the breakup has been one of the biggest storylines in WWE, it wouldn't be surprising to see one added soon.

WWE Bad Blood takes place October 5th in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. To avoid counter programming with the UFC, the event will have an earlier start time of 6 p.m. EST on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Bad Blood and WWE.