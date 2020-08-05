CM Punk Gives a Shockingly Positive Review of Raw Underground

Shane McMahon's underground shoot-fighting league, dubbed Raw Underground, made its debut on this week's Monday Night Raw. At first, the segments panned by fans for some of the more cringe-worthy aspects (McMahon serving as the announcer, the exotic dancers), and as the night went on fans began pointing out issues like the camera-shaking and the ideas being swiped from other promotions. And yet by the end some fans were won over by the idea, and look forward to what fights will take place next week. Shockingly, you can put CM Punk in that category.

Punk was asked about the segments during the SummerSlam 1992 watch party on FS1 on Tuesday night and praised the idea.

"I absolutely loved it," Punk said. "I want to see Nia Jax in there. They should get more women in there. Let us see some bodies getting broken."

But the former WWE Champion still had criticisms for other aspects of the company.

CM Punk: “Is Bruce [Prichard] the correct voice to be writing for a TV show in 2020?” 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bAzbtFyD2S — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) August 5, 2020

With WWE Backstage now canceled, Punk's opportunities to give his thoughts on the current WWE product have been few and far between. But in a rare interview back in July, he did give his two cents on the idea of The Undertaker retiring.

"I don't think he's retired, come on. That's my reaction, there's no way," Punk said while on Good Show with Ben Ennis and JD Bunkis. "This is a guy who can and most likely will, in my opinion, at least make an entrance every WrestleMania. You know what I mean? They just did the whole movie-match type thing I like to call it, as I liked to call it on Backstage on Fox. I just feel like that can add some longevity to his career, I don't see him going anywhere.

"He's a guy who in recent years has gone away and popped back up so it's just so unceremonious to have the documentary where every episode he retired and then unretired. Then at the end of it he said he retired again. It's part of wrestling now. Terry Funk, Ric Flair, everybody retires and comes back. I think selfishly everybody wants to see him come back."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.