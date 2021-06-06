CM Punk Remembers Hilarious Story Involving Robin Williams

✖

CM Punk was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast recently and shared a hilarious story involving legendary comedian Robin Williams and Lars Frederiksen, lead singer of the band Rancid. Punk began (h/t Fightful), "I never ever tell this story because Lars was very good friends with Robin Williams. There was one time I was sleeping upstairs in Lars' house and, I like to sleep, ladies and gentlemen. To this day, if I don't have to get up and do anything - I don't got to set an alarm - I'm a free spirit. Do you know what I mean? I don't got planes to catch. I did a whole lifetime of that, so I just sleep until I wake up, and I was doing that at Lars'. I woke up because somebody had jumped on top of me while I was sleeping and as I wake up and I turn around I'm like, 'it's f—ing Robin Williams.' So, what do you do? Right? This is the first time I've ever met Robin Williams and I think, as the story goes, he was just like, 'oh, the wrestler, he's sleeping upstairs right now?' Lars was like, 'yeah,' and Robin, being who Robin is, is like, 'f— yeah, let's Jimmy Superfly Snuka this motherf—er.' So he runs up and he splashes me in the bed. I wake up and I immediately think it's Lars, so I just start charging after him.

"It was at this point Punk realizes he's chasing the iconic comedian, saying, "Halfway through running down the stairs, I'm like, 'I'm pretty sure that's Robin Williams,' but I don't give a f—, I'm going to get this motherf—er now. I half-ass tackle Robin Williams. He's trying to run out into the street. and then I just picked him up and I'm airplane spinning Robin Williams. I just put him down and he's like, 'I got to go,' and just f‚s off and runs away. I'm standing there just like, 'that's the damnedest way to wake up.' I just remember walking back in the house and being like, 'was that Robin Williams?' [Lars replies] 'Yeah.' [Punk responds] 'Alright, cool.'"

Punk popped up on Twitter earlier this week to harshly criticize the WWE following their latest batch of releases. He wrote, "It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies."