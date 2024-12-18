WWE Confirms Liv Morgan Title Defense for WWE Raw’s Netflix Premiere

Liv Morgan will defend the Women’s World Championship for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.

Morgan has been in a nonstop feud with former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley since April of this year. After sidelining Ripley with a shoulder injury after her WrestleMania 40 defense, she was forced to vacate the title. This opened the door for Morgan on her “revenge tour” to take everything from Ripley as she said. That started with the championship which she defeated Becky Lynch to win. Then, she secured her group, the Judgment Day (namely Dirty Dom).

She’s been a thorn in Ripley’s side ever since she returned during WWE SummerSlam in August. They’ve feuded across several Premium Live Events but Ripley has yet to win back the title she lost. Most of that has been due to interference as Ripley showed at Survivor Series that when it’s just those two, Morgan can’t beat her.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan Set for WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

Ripley was named the #1 contender for the title this past week and during a WWE Netflix event, it was confirmed the two women will go head-to-head again on the Raw debut. As things got increasingly heated, Ripley’s comments could indicate a stipulation being added at a later date.

“Personally, I think that Rhea Ripley is the biggest most pathetic loser that we have on the roster,” Morgan recently told Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. “I think all you people that love Rhea and that wanna come for me and Dominik, I think that you guys are also losers, and you’re probably ugly and have no lives. You’re jealous of me and Dom because we’re the hottest, most iconic, most dominant, most historic couple in WWE history, and you’re just mad because Rhea could not live up to that.”

Thus far, two other matches have been announced. First, Roman Reigns will get his singles match with Solo Sikoa. Reigns looks to defeat Sikoa once and for all and reclaim the Ula Fala he stole. Additionally, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will go to battle after months of talking smack about one another. Aside from matches, Travis Scott (whose music is the theme of WWE Raw), John Cena, and Bianca Belair will attend.

WWE Raw debuts on Netflix on January 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.