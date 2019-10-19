WWE Crown Jewel Updated Card, New Team Captain Named

It was revealed during Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown that Roman Reigns has been named the new captain for Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins had previously been named the captain of the team but was pulled from the match to defend his WWE Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The match against Wyatt will be falls count anywhere and is now being advertised as “Can’t Be Stopped For Any Reason,” an obvious reference to what happened at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The updated card for WWE Crown Jewel is below:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE Universal Championship match – Falls Count Anywhere

Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

WWE World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and named the “Greatest Tag Team In the World.”

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and named the "Greatest Tag Team In the World."

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and 1 other TBA

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be in attendance as coaches.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be in attendance as coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

WWE Crown Jewel will air live on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 31st at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.