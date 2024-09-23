WWE's Dakota Kai Sparks Hope For a Wrestling Return

In early August WWE star and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai suffered an unfortunate injury during a backstage segment on WWE Raw. The group was attacked which has put her out of action ever since. Worried fans immediately began to wonder just how severe her injuries are. WWE commentary announced thereafter that she would need to get surgery on her torn meniscus -- a surgery that roughly takes 8-10 weeks to heal. While she's been off television and hasn't provided many updates on her status, Kai posted a set of cryptic images on her Instagram stories. It was three separate stories with videos of herself, each one spelling out "see you soon."

This would put Kai way ahead of schedule in her recovery if she is truly set to return to the ring sometime soon, but if she's able to travel they may look for her to get back on television as soon as she physically can. The saddest part about Kai's situation is that she only returned in February from her last knee injury. Nevertheless, when she does return there is a natural story between herself, the rest of Damage CTRL and PFC as they will undoubtedly be seeking revenge for re-injuring their stablemate.

Damage CTRL has been off television for the past few weeks of Raw, but prior to their absence they were in a feud with the former Women's Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) as well as Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark). The group has lost half of its members in the past few months to injuries, as Asuka is currently out recovering from injuries she opted to begin treating over the summer.

Kai's initial run with WWE began in 2017 where she quickly became a threat on the NXT women's roster. She competed in the first-ever women's WarGames match in 2019 and her first Royal Rumble just months later. During her time in NXT she was a Women's Tag Team Champion, her first title on the WWE brand. She would eventually get released and subsequently rehired a few months later, joining Bayley and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL. While she's been an undeniable threat in the stable, she has expressed wanting to compete in more singles matches as of late.

Stay tuned for updates.