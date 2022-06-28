WWE Raw Star Involved in Car Accident

Dana Brooke was absent from this week's Monday Night Raw due to a car accident, as confirmed by the current 24/7 Champion on Tuesday. Brooke wrote, "Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn't ask for better Fan support."

Brooke has been heavily involved in the WWE 24/7 Championship picture since last November. She's currently on her sixth reign with the title and has the second-most combined days with the title at 200. There's been no word as to the severity of the crash. Stay tuned for future updates!

Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022

This story is developing...