WWE: Daniel Bryan Reportedly Not In Talks With New Japan For Partnership

Rumors have been swirling that the WWE has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling to begin a partnership between two of the biggest professional wrestling organizations in the world today, but it seems as if superstar Daniel Bryan has not been a part of these discussions recently. While Bryant was reportedly mentioned frequently in the earliest stages of the discussions between these two companies, more than likely making appearances as a part of New Japan, it seems as if the latest talks have squashed that idea and the current status of the partnership remains unknown.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been in the news a lot this week, with Vince McMahon's company releasing some of their biggest superstars, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, and Santana Garrett to name a few. While there have been rumors that there might be more cuts in the near future within the company, we wouldn't expect Bryan to be on the list, though we were certainly taken aback when we learned the likes of Strowman were being released by the organization. As rumors continue to run rampant that the WWE is looking to sell their organization in the near future, more than a few eyes are on the biggest professional wrestling organization.

Bryan's biggest match of the year so far has been the three-way match between himself, Roman Reigns, and Edge as they all vied for the Universal Championship Belt. Though Bryant and Edge ultimately fell before Reigns, Daniel has continued his rivalry with Roman and is still seeking to become the Universal Champion himself. Roman Reigns has continued holding onto the Universal Championship and it doesn't seem as though anyone will be taking it from him anytime soon.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been the biggest wrestling organization in the East for some time, first working with Ring of Honor in North America when it began to branch out across the world. Forming a relationship with Impact Wrestling and AEW, it would definitely shake the world of professional wrestling if New Japan was to form a new bond with the WWE.

