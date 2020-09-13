WWE Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted to Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins' SummerSlam Match

✖

Dominik Mysterio made his grand debut as part of the WWE roster in a street fight against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam, and WWE has revealed what Vince McMahon said to Rey Mysterio's son after that big match. WWE The Day Of: SummerSlam 2020 recently premiered on the WWE Network, and like many of these behind-the-scenes looks, fans got a special deeper look on how Dominik Mysterio was doing the day of his big debut match against Seth Rollins. But although he had ultimately lost the street fight, Vince McMahon was nothing but complimentary.

Immediately after the match, Dominik Mysterio is seen heading to the Gorilla Position were he thanks Vince McMahon for the opportunity at SummerSlam. Soon after McMahon hugs Mysterio and says the following, "Congratulations. Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they're in the ring. No matter how long they've been in the business. So, you should be very, very proud of yourself."

Vince McMahon’s words for @35_Dominik after his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam “You should be very, very proud of yourself.” #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/V8jtCUKBic — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 13, 2020

The wasn't the only way Dominik Mysterio was able to commemorate the big match as Mysterio was given Rollins' wrist band after the match as a souvenir as well. Rollins opened up with WWE about how he felt about the match, and was also nothing but complimentary stating, "Getting the trust of Rey to give his son his first WWE match on a huge stage, like SummerSlam, Rey's first WWE PPV was SummerSlam, as well, so there's a symmetry there."

Elaborating further, Rollins opened up about his choice of ring gear for the occasion too, "Wearing [Rey's] classic [WCW] Halloween Havoc gear is an ode and a middle finger all at the same time. I was really proud of it, and I was really proud of his performance and the fact that he brought it. It is going to mean a lot moving forward, hopefully put him on the map and establish him, or at least get him kick started and making sure this business is good for years to come after I'm gone."

Loved this part. Dominik getting Rollins’ wristband as a souvenir after their match and Seth talking about how proud he is with him and the match. #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/qvDCDXa0yU — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 13, 2020

What did you think of Dominik Mysterio's debut match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam? What kind of opponents do you want to see him take on in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!