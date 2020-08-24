WWE SummerSlam: Seth Rollins Takes on Dominik with Rey Mysterio Throwback Gear

✖

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio has been one of the better builds heading into WWE SummerSlam as Rollins continues to get into the young Mysterio's head, and now he went for one final mental game with new gear inspired by a fan favorite Rey Mysterio look from years back. Rey Mysterio made an impact with fans during the WCW Halloween Havoc pay-per-view in his match against Eddie Guerrero back in 1997, and it's clear that it's made an impact on Rollins as well as he used this design to really try and get under the Mysterios' skin.

Rollins' big play throughout the build up to his street fight against Dominik Mysterio heading into the SummerSlam pay-per-view has been how he's trying to hurt Rey Mysterio again by hurting his son. His twisted morality has made his eye for an eye match with Rey Mysterio continue beyond its ending as Rollins wants to continue torturing the entire Mysterio family. And this gear was just salt in the wound.

Rey mysterio gear in 1997 vs Eddie Guerrero at halloween havoc vs Seth Rollins gear vs Dominik Mysterio at #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/B6iPh1IISl — Tash🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) August 24, 2020

It's funny that Rollins used this gear in particular to mirror as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero once famously had a ladder match for the custody of Dominik. This was a way for Rollins to highlight the fact that Dominik has been involved in his father's affairs for quite some time, and shows just how much he was thinking about hurting the Mysterios in many ways. What did you think of this throwback gear? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view began its kickoff show at 6:00PM EST with the main show officially beginning at 7:00PM EST on the WWE Network. This pay-per-view will be a bit different than the others with the move to the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida which will see fans virtually interacting with the WWE Superstars. The full match card for the event breaks down as such:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: BraunStrowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.