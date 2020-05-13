WWE's DX Making Major Announcement on NXT

✖

The newest episode of WWE's The Bump was full of big news today, including that NXT General Manager William Regal would be making a major announcement on tonight's episode. Later they added even more spice to the mix, as it was announced that Degeneration-X would be the ones making that major announcement. Shawn Michaels and Triple-H will both be appearing on tonight's episode, and while we aren't sure what they plan on talking about, we are more than intrigued. Anytime DX is in the mix the segment is sure to be entertaining, and it adds to an already packed episode of NXT that includes Finn Balor, Imperium, The Broserweights, Rhea Ripley, and more.

That tweet makes it seem as if they are making an additional announcement, though the previous tweet indicates they are there to make the announcement that Regal was previously hinting at.

So, as for what they will be announcing, we have no clue, though it would need to be something especially noteworthy to label it as DX returning. Triple-H and Shawn Michaels are common sights in and around NXT, but having them show up as DX indicates something a bit more uncommon.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor will take a detour from the search for his assailant to try to silence Cameron Grimes, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Imperium, Rhea Ripley will speak after returning for the first time since WrestleMania and NXT General Manager William Regal promises a major announcement tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what is going down on tonight's NXT.

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs Imperium

William Regal's Major Announcement

DX Makes Major Announcement

Are you excited for tonight's NXT, and will DX have to say? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

