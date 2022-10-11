Sean Waltman Gives Chyna a Shoutout During the DX Reunion on WWE Raw

One of the most famous stables in WWE history reunited on Monday Night Raw. The newest episode of Monday Night Raw was billed as the new season premiere of the long-running WWE series, and it was highly publicized that members of D-Generation X would be gathering to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team forming. Chyna, one of the key members of D-Generation X, passed away back in 2016, but Sean Waltman made sure to give the late superstar a shoutout.

The final segment on Monday Night Raw saw Waltman (X-Pac) enter the ring alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg, fireworks exploding as they made their way out of the tunnel. When the group started delivering their introductions, Waltman took the opportunity to say some words about Chyna.

"Hey, and while I have your attention, a shoutout to who I think is the magic ingredient in the DX recipe," Waltman said into the microphone. "The Ninth Wonder in the World, Chyna!"

Did Billy Gunn Appear at the DX Reunion?

The DX reunion featured four of the six major members of the group, as Billy Gunn was also missing from the event. Gunn is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, the biggest competitor to WWE, and is featured in a program alongside current tag-team champions The Acclaimed. The trio's catchphrase, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has roots in Gunn's time with WWE, as he wrestled under the ring name Mr. Ass for a while.

DX referenced Gunn during the reunion, but didn't mention him by name. His longtime tag-team partner, Road Dogg, as introduced as one half of the New Age Outlaws, and there was mention of the other half of the team "selling office supplies." That joke was a nod to the "scissor me" catchphrase that has become immensely popular amongst AEW fans. The "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" shirt sold on AEW's website is the company's single most popular shirt of 2022.

